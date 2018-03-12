Large turnout to discuss Poland school district's finances

POLAND — A large crowd has turned out for tonight's community meeting on Poland School District’s financial situation.

A few hundred people are at the meeting at the high-school auditorium. The forum will provide an overview of a recent performance audit of the district conducted by the state auditor’s office.

After a five-year financial forecast last year projected the district would been in a deficit by fiscal year 2022, the state auditor approached the district about doing the performance audit.

The audit, which was recently released, recommended 15 cost-saving steps for the district, including cutting staff and closing two school buildings, Dobbins and Union.

The audience also will have the chance to ask questions and make public comments at tonight’s forum.

The school board has not yet decided how to act on the audit’s recommendations. The board discussed the audit at a meeting last week, then scheduled the public forum to get community input before making any decisions.