It's official: Coach John Grandy retires as girls hoops coach at Struthers
STRUTHERS — John Grandy, longtime Struthers High School girls basketball coach, announced his retirement effective March 8.
Applications are now being accepted for the position. Anyone qualified and interested can submit a resume and cover letter to Superintendent Pete Pirone, 99 Euclid Ave, Struthers OH 44471, or by email at pete.pirone@strutherscityschools.org.
Applications can also be submitted online, via the following link:
The deadline to apply is March 23.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 2, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Grandy-ose achievement in Struthers
- February 27, 2018 12:29 a.m.
Howland bounces Struthers; Grandy retires
- November 20, 2017 midnight
Struthers will honor Beachy, Lancy
- February 23, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Wildcats surge to oust Cardinals
- December 29, 2016 midnight
Zupko’s clutch shot lifts Struthers past Poland in 2OT
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.