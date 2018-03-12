It's official: Coach John Grandy retires as girls hoops coach at Struthers

STRUTHERS — John Grandy, longtime Struthers High School girls basketball coach, announced his retirement effective March 8.

Applications are now being accepted for the position. Anyone qualified and interested can submit a resume and cover letter to Superintendent Pete Pirone, 99 Euclid Ave, Struthers OH 44471, or by email at pete.pirone@strutherscityschools.org.

The deadline to apply is March 23.