Driver critical after being ejected during early morning crash

March 12, 2018 at 7:50a.m.

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A driver is in critical condition after he was ejected from his 2002 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle during a 4:30 a.m. single-vehicle crash on state Route 534 today.

The driver was nortbound on Route 534 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road, then overcorrected, going off the left side of the road.

The vehicle then hit a ditch, tree and culvert before overturning and ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Southington Post reported.

The driver’s name is not being released pending notification of family, and the crash remains under investigation, the patrol said. He was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital,

