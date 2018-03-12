COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Brooke R. Horner, 26, of 2350 Griffith Drive, Cortland, and Michael R. Magyar, 28, of 7931 state Route 193, Williamsfield.

Eiad A. Hassan, 28, of Uniontown, and Ranya M. Amireh, 24, of 3550 Fifth St., Liberty.

Rashaan M. Shipp, 43, of 1145 Ward, Warren, and Candy D. Appleberry, 32, of same.

Michelle L. Bennett-Hyder, 50, of 36 Summit Ave., Niles, and Kimberly S. McGann, 51, of same.

Amy L. Boyer, 32, of 3291 Red Fox Run Drive, Warren, and Marvis A. Brogdon, 34, of same.

Jade A. Lewis, 32, of 783 Packard St. NW, Warren, and Ashley N. Kramer, 30, of same.

Raymond E. Daniels III, 32, address confidential, and Deanna M. Nycum, 24, of 131 Lakeview Road, Niles.

Mark A. Moore, 52, of 1019 Pennsylvania Ave., McDonald, and Tina M. Mortaro, 48, of same.

Thomas E.L. Fitzgerald, 30, of 22 Myron St. Apt. 1, Hubbard, and Amy N. Hettrick, 31, of 830 Hosenfly Drive, Mercer, Pa.

Jesse R. Fowler, 23, of 339 Hayes Ave., McDonald, and Courtney M. Miller, 20, of same.

Eric S. McMillin, 47, of 3857 state Route 82, Newton Falls, and Amy A. Arch, 52, of same.

Timothy W. Martin Jr., 28, of 5925 Youngstown-Hubbard Road Apt. 28, Hubbard, and Amanda M. Inskeep, 26, of same.

Chuck R. Chamberlin, 39, of 1410 Old Forge Road, Niles, and Melissa Q. Bixler, 37, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Gary Ritter Sr., tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William F. Poole Admin et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Laura L. Beans et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sally A. Carr et al, tax foreclosure.

Woodland Trails Condo Unit Owners Assoc. Inc. v. Tiffany L. Boyle et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Paige A. MacDonald et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carla Mercer et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Eric J. Dando et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Rickey L. Ellis Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Roy Fultz et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Leonard J. Bryantet al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Karen L. Fasulo et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Tawanna Fitzpatrick et al, foreclosure.

Home Investment Fund II LP v. James E. Bailey et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Vincent L. Carkido et al, foreclosure.

Citibank NA v. Scott Lucanski, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Jorge L. Bermudez Sr., other civil.

Citibank NA v. Gregory L. Hofmann, other civil.

Kent State University v. Joseph R. Swiger, other civil.

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Deshawn Smith, other civil.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Toni Scott et al, other civil.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Robert E. West Jr., other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. White Expressions LLC et al, other civil.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership. v. White Expressions LLC et al, other civil.

Warner Management Co. LTD v. Scott Thompson, other civil.

Kennedy Mall LTD v. Dubuque Auto Plaza Inc. et al, other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Beatniks Coffee Co. LLC et al, other civil.

Kennedy Mall LTD v. Mindframe Multi Media LLC et all, other civil.

Geraldine Newby et al v. Erin Millikin, other civil.

John E. Cobb Jr. v. Beverly J. Pollard et al, other civil.

Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. v. Thomas W. Swearingen, other civil.

Onity Inc. v. Moosally Construction Inc. et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Matthew Fife, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Krickett L. Donley, other civil.

Amber Dillard v. Frank A. Keeley et al, other civil.

Great West Casualty Co. v. Covenant Transport Inc. et al, other torts.

Christopher Alfreno v. Brookfield Acres et al, other torts.

Joy Shrodek v. Owen Porter, other torts.

Mark Wells v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, workers compensation.

Ruth Smith v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, workers compensation.

Dawn Brown v. Consumer Support Services Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Andrew Wise v. Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corp. et al, workers compensation.

American Express Bank FSB v. Billy Covey, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Cathalene Massey and Paul Massey, with children.

Erica L. Baumgartner and Eric C. Baumgartner, with children.

Charles H. Fox III and Elizabeth G. Fox, with children.

Christopher J. Michelakis and Brandy L. Michelakis, with children.

Ashlee T. Bender and Kamren T. Bender, with children.

Kasey L. Schmitt and Daniel S. Schmitt, without children.

Jeffery Antoniotti Jr. and Ashley Dobbins, without children.

Nicole R. Stillion and Paul A. Stillion Jr., without children.

Elbert L. Duley and Florence Duley, without children.

Kimberlee A. Skiba and Fred M. Skiba, without children.

Donna L. Lilly and Seneca T. Hill, without children.

Divorces Asked

Rocky Allen v. Shawna Allen

Natalie Dundon v. Daniel Dundon.

Heather Peyatt v. Robert Peyatt.

Naomi L. Findley v. Kevin S. Findley.

Julia Ames v. Mark B. Ames.

Sophia Johnson v. Jeremy Johnson.

Melissa Busefink v. Kevin Busefink.

Wendy K. Byers v. Thomas H. Byers.

Lance A. Oros v. Dawn Oros.

Christine Dunn v. Raymond E. Dunn.

James D. Noble v. Dori L. Noble.

Steven C. Bruce v. Delores A. Bruce.

Gary L. Patterson v. Cathy J. Patterson.

Gregory McFadden v. Lena McFadden.

Barbara L. Campbell v. Anthony W. Campbell.

Amanda C. Meade v. Troy R. Meade.

Legal separation Asked

David L. Evans v. Frances E. Evans.

Paula J. Seiple v. David A Seiple.