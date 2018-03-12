Boardman officials to plead for tax law in Columbus

BOARDMAN

Township officials will testify at the Statehouse in Columbus today about a change they hope to see to state law that would create a new levy opportunity for townships.

Township Administrator Jason Loree wrote part of the Ohio Township Association’s recommendations to state legislators on updates to state law. The language written by Loree would allow townships to seek permanent improvement levies.

While other types of local government and school districts are able to seek those types of levies from voters, townships are not.

If signed into law, the change would create “a new levy opportunity for townships” for the purpose of acquiring, building, improving or maintaining buildings, equipment and supplies; construction or repair of streets, roads and bridges; and general infrastructure projects.

The change would give townships the ability to put these levies on the ballot.

Read more about the matter in Tuesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.