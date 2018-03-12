AND THE WINNERS ARE...

March 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AND THE WINNERS ARE...

Top finishers in the 2018 Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Best band: Boardman High School Marching Band

Best color guard: Boardman Fire Department

Best drum line: Boardman High Marching Band

Best Irish theme: Burke School of Irish Dance

Best novelty unit: Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club

Best of parade: Boardman High Marching Band

Best theme float: Burke School of Irish Dance

