AND THE WINNERS ARE...
Top finishers in the 2018 Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade:
Best band: Boardman High School Marching Band
Best color guard: Boardman Fire Department
Best drum line: Boardman High Marching Band
Best Irish theme: Burke School of Irish Dance
Best novelty unit: Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club
Best of parade: Boardman High Marching Band
Best theme float: Burke School of Irish Dance
