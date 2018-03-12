Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana Exempted Village School board, 6 p.m., special meeting, high school auditorium, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Trumbull County Budget Commission, 10 a.m. second floor, auditor’s office, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Poland Township trustees, 5:45 p.m., special meeting to reappoint township administrator, followed by regular meeting at 6 p.m., township government center, 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., East High School auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave., Youngstown.

Craig Beach Village, 7 p.m., regular council meeting, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., special meeting in executive session, high school, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

Southington school board, 5:30 p.m., safety meeting, followed by 6 p.m. regular meeting, library, 2482 state Route 534.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.

