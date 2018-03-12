Woman pulled from Mahoning River

WARREN

A woman pulled from the near-freezing waters of the Mahoning River late Saturday by first-responders was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center suffering from hypothermia. Her condition was unknown Sunday.

According to Trumbull County 911 Center records, callers said they heard someone calling for help about 10:25 p.m. and screaming that she could not swim. At first it was not known if the woman was in the swollen river or not. Then witnesses said she was southbound, according to 911.

Warren Fire Department said the current carried the woman about one-half mile down the river from South Street to near Trinity Baptist Church, 235 Highland Ave. SW, where Warren police were able to pull her to shore and firefighters carried her to the road, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A police officer also was treated for hypothermia. Authorities are investigating how the woman got in the river.