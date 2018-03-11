UPDATE: Youngstown's second homicide victim of 2018 ID'd

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Darmetru North, 38, became the city’s second homicide victim of 2018 when he was shot multiple times in the 2000 block of Summer Street on the South Side at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

After reports of gunshots, police found the victim lying on the porch of 2119 Summer where he was pronounced dead by a Mahoning County coronor’s inspector. The assailant was unknown as of this afternoon.

North’s body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Coronor’s Office to be autopsied, said police.

Youngstown police had a heavy presence late Saturday on Summer Street on the South Side, following reports of gunshots and an emotional crowd.

Crime scene tape blocked the intersection of Summer and Earle Avenue while police searched the area for evidence.

Another shooting late Saturday on East Judson Avenue was unrelated to the North homicide, said police.

Two people involved in the East Judson incident crashed their car into a tree on Belmont Avenue en route to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

No other details about either shooting were available.