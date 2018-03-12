Two arrested in Struthers on meth charges

Raided by authorities

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Two people arrested late Saturday by Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine are being held in Mahoning County jail.

Arrested when law-enforcement authorities raided a house at 28 Moore St. about 11:15 p.m. are Christopher Thompson and Mandy Hale, who face several charges including possessing chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, said jail officials.

Thompson and Hale are scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.