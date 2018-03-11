85th VINDICATOR REGIONAL SPELLING BEE
85th VINDICATOR REGIONAL SPELLING BEE
How contestants fell
Forty-four students from the Mahoning Valley competed Saturday in the 85th Vindicator Regional Spelling Bee. Their name, school, grade and the word they misspelled:
Louie Dellimuti, St. Rose, sixth, peroxide
Adam Pogacnik, Hubbard Middle School, fifth, amputation
Noah Potts, Seaborn Elementary, sixth, reservoir
Marina Sepulveda, St. Joseph the Provider, eighth, azalea
Haylee Fellows, Western Reserve Elementary, fifth, linoleum
Antanasia Townsend, Kirkmere, fifth, sophomore
Jackie McIntyre, Boardman Center Intermediate, sixth, impeccable
Gabrielle Macovitz, Girard Junior/Senior High, eighth, generalissimo
Hayden Dorian, St. Christine, eighth, voluminous
Philip Spradley, Valley Christian/Lewis Center, seventh, crampon
Thomas Bonnette, St. Joseph the Protector, sixth, incarcerated
Nathaniel Clark, Volney, eighth, brigands
Benjamin Catlos, Springfield Elementary, fourth, seminole
Luke Wack, Hubbard Elementary, fourth, memorandum
Jaiden Humbert, Horizon Science Academy, fourth, excruciating
Nathanial Minich, Baker Elementary, sixth, treacherous
Kamari Hayes, Martin Luther King Elementary, fifth, uncoquettish
Daniela Murpy Roldan, Ohio Virtual Academy, seventh, sanguine
Lilly Dlwgosh, Struthers Elementary, third, cypress
Kristen Campbell, Jackson Milton Elementary, fifth, succulent
Katie Campbell, Jackson Milton Middle, seventh, cupolas
Hannah Diaz, Western Reserve Middle, eighth, avocations
Neveah Jones, Struthers Middle, sixth, variegated
Gabi Calderon, Poland Middle, eighth, concierge
Karen Donald, Campbell Elementary Middle, fifth, coppice
Anan Sati, Akiva Academy, second, frolic
David Vuksanovich, Holy Family, eighth, mizzle
Isabella Repucci, Brookfield Middle, seventh, chinchilla
Natalie DiVencenzo, St. Nicholas, sixth, macaroni
Nick DeBucci, Springfield Intermediate, eighth, bungalow
Jay Zheng, B.L. Miller, fifth, cauliflower
Daniella Cene, Austintown Middle, seventh, uncooperative
Dant’e Group, Stambaugh Charter Academy, eighth, sustenance
Braylen Dabney, Lowellville Junior High, sixth, lading
Gabriel Adams, McGuffey Elementary, fourth, mouthiness
Chakya Howell, Youngstown Community, fifth, trespasser
Vincent Dong, Boardman Glenwood Jr. High, seventh, spaniel
Allison Zion, West Branch Middle, seventh, reckon
Saif Rehman, Canfield Village Middle, sixth, ensembles
Kyle England, Lowellville Elementary, fifth, resurrect
Sydney Rhodehamel, South Range Middle, eighth, ontological
Dominic Nohra, W.S. Guy Middle, sixth, prevaricate
Nina Dill, Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley, eighth, miscible
Mackenzie Sambroak, Roosevelt Elementary, fifth, bee grand champion
More like this from vindy.com
- March 5, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Returning to the Bee
- March 5, 2018 11:35 a.m.
Vindicator 85th Regional Spelling Bee Saturday March 10th
- March 7, 2017 10:16 p.m.
Girard student gets 4th shot at spelling bee title
- March 10, 2018 8:04 p.m.
Mackenzie Sambroak is Vindicator Regional 85th Spelling Bee winner
- March 11, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Mackenzie Sambroak’s tour de force
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.