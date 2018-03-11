85th VINDICATOR REGIONAL SPELLING BEE

How contestants fell

Forty-four students from the Mahoning Valley competed Saturday in the 85th Vindicator Regional Spelling Bee. Their name, school, grade and the word they misspelled:

Louie Dellimuti, St. Rose, sixth, peroxide

Adam Pogacnik, Hubbard Middle School, fifth, amputation

Noah Potts, Seaborn Elementary, sixth, reservoir

Marina Sepulveda, St. Joseph the Provider, eighth, azalea

Haylee Fellows, Western Reserve Elementary, fifth, linoleum

Antanasia Townsend, Kirkmere, fifth, sophomore

Jackie McIntyre, Boardman Center Intermediate, sixth, impeccable

Gabrielle Macovitz, Girard Junior/Senior High, eighth, generalissimo

Hayden Dorian, St. Christine, eighth, voluminous

Philip Spradley, Valley Christian/Lewis Center, seventh, crampon

Thomas Bonnette, St. Joseph the Protector, sixth, incarcerated

Nathaniel Clark, Volney, eighth, brigands

Benjamin Catlos, Springfield Elementary, fourth, seminole

Luke Wack, Hubbard Elementary, fourth, memorandum

Jaiden Humbert, Horizon Science Academy, fourth, excruciating

Nathanial Minich, Baker Elementary, sixth, treacherous

Kamari Hayes, Martin Luther King Elementary, fifth, uncoquettish

Daniela Murpy Roldan, Ohio Virtual Academy, seventh, sanguine

Lilly Dlwgosh, Struthers Elementary, third, cypress

Kristen Campbell, Jackson Milton Elementary, fifth, succulent

Katie Campbell, Jackson Milton Middle, seventh, cupolas

Hannah Diaz, Western Reserve Middle, eighth, avocations

Neveah Jones, Struthers Middle, sixth, variegated

Gabi Calderon, Poland Middle, eighth, concierge

Karen Donald, Campbell Elementary Middle, fifth, coppice

Anan Sati, Akiva Academy, second, frolic

David Vuksanovich, Holy Family, eighth, mizzle

Isabella Repucci, Brookfield Middle, seventh, chinchilla

Natalie DiVencenzo, St. Nicholas, sixth, macaroni

Nick DeBucci, Springfield Intermediate, eighth, bungalow

Jay Zheng, B.L. Miller, fifth, cauliflower

Daniella Cene, Austintown Middle, seventh, uncooperative

Dant’e Group, Stambaugh Charter Academy, eighth, sustenance

Braylen Dabney, Lowellville Junior High, sixth, lading

Gabriel Adams, McGuffey Elementary, fourth, mouthiness

Chakya Howell, Youngstown Community, fifth, trespasser

Vincent Dong, Boardman Glenwood Jr. High, seventh, spaniel

Allison Zion, West Branch Middle, seventh, reckon

Saif Rehman, Canfield Village Middle, sixth, ensembles

Kyle England, Lowellville Elementary, fifth, resurrect

Sydney Rhodehamel, South Range Middle, eighth, ontological

Dominic Nohra, W.S. Guy Middle, sixth, prevaricate

Nina Dill, Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley, eighth, miscible

Mackenzie Sambroak, Roosevelt Elementary, fifth, bee grand champion