Republic Steel plans restart of plant, bringing back 1K jobs

LORAIN

Republic Steel said it plans to restart a Northeast Ohio steel plant that could bring back more than 1,000 jobs in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reported Republic Steel announced Thursday that it’s “positioned” to restart its Lorain facility in the coming months. Plans include restarting its idled electric arc furnace, casters and rolling mills.

The Canton-based company said in a news release that it’s ready to respond quickly to increased demand for steel in the U.S. The company said with its open capacity at a melt shop in Canton that it could bring more than 1 million tons of new production to market.

The company said it has been maintaining the Lorain plant idled since 2016 anticipating a restart.

Cedar Point looking to hire 5K workers

SANDUSKY

Cedar Point Amusement Park in northern Ohio will be holding job fairs to hire 5,000 people for the coming season.

The Plain Dealer reported the park will pay between $9.25 and $12.50 an hour for jobs that include ride operations, food and beverage, games, entertainment and maintenance.

Job fairs are planned for 4-7 p.m. March 22 and 2-5 p.m. April 8 at Castaway Bay in Sandusky. The park encourages applicants to first apply online. Employee benefits include on-site housing, free parking, free tickets for family and friends and discount merchandise.

The park opens for the season May 5.

Justice Dept. proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration said Saturday it has taken the first step in the regulatory process to ban bump stocks, likely setting the stage for long legal battles with gun manufacturers while the trigger devices remain on the market.

The move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to work toward a ban after the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school in February. Bump stocks, which enable guns to fire like automatic weapons, were not used in that attack – they were used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre – but have since become a focal point in the gun control debate.

The Justice Department’s regulation would classify the hardware as a machine gun banned under federal law. That would reverse a 2010 decision by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that found bump stocks did not amount to machine guns and could not be regulated unless Congress amended existing firearms law or passed a new one.

Trump uses page from ‘smart policymaking 101’ on health care

WASHINGTON

A smartphone app that lets Medicare patients access their claims information. Giving consumers a share of drug company rebates for their prescriptions. Wider access to websites that reliably compare cost and quality of medical tests.

The Trump administration is taking a pragmatic new tack on health care, with officials promising consumer-friendly changes and savings in areas from computerized medical records to prescription drugs. New Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has been rolling out the agenda, saying it has the full backing of President Donald Trump.

“They are taking a page out of smart policymaking 101 and hitting on themes that everybody cares about,” said Kavita Patel, a health-policy expert at the Brookings Institution and a veteran of the Obama administration. “But there is not a lot of detail on how they’re going to do it.”

The first year of the Trump administration was marked by Republicans’ unsuccessful struggle to repeal the Affordable Care Act. With Azar installed as Trump’s second health secretary, the administration is shifting to issues of broader concern for people with Medicare and employer-provided coverage. Many of the ideas have bipartisan support and can be advanced without legislation from Congress.

Associated Press