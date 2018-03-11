Officials lift boil alert for West Side, Austintown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Water Department has announced today the boil alert issued Friday for parts of the city's West Side and the east side of Austintown Township has been liefted.

On Friday, the water department experienced a water depressurization event due to a disruption of a major distribution water line. The water service has been restored and microbiological drinking water samples have been taken and found to be noncontaminated. The drinking water is now considered to be safe.

