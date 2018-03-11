MILESTONES

scouts

Christopher Martin Brady, grandson of James and Shirley Olson of Liberty, has earned his Eagle Scout award, Boy Scouting’s highest honor, at a court-of-honor ceremony in Kansas City, Mo.

Christopher is a member of Boy Scout Troop 1180 in Kansas City. His Eagle Scout service project involving clearing up, repairing and adding decorative landscaping around his high school. Among his scouting achievements was participating in the Northern Tier canoeing trip in Canada.

Christopher is the third member of his family to become an Eagle Scout. He is the son of James and JoAnn Brady of Kansas City and also the grandson of Edward and Margaret Brady of Westerville.

