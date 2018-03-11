BREAKING: Harvick wins third straight NASCAR race

'March for Our Lives' sister rally on gun violence set in Mercer

March 11, 2018 at 4:40p.m.

Staff report

MERCER, Pa.

Indivisible Mercer County, the Slippery Rock Huddle and the Democratic Women of Mercer County  are joining to sponsor a “March for Our Lives” sister rally at the Mercer County Courthouse at noon March 24.

Organizers say its purpose is to demand that the lives and safety of our nation’s youth become a priority and that we end gun violence and school shootings. The Mercer County sister rally will be  one of nearly 590 events worldwide on that date to demonstrate solidarity with the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting and victims of gun violence across the country. One Parkland survivor, 17 year-old Cameron Kasky, has promised to hold  elected officials responsible: “We can’t ignore the issues of gun control that this tragedy raises. And so, I’m asking – no, demanding – we take action now.

