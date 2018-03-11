'March for Our Lives' sister rally on gun violence set in Mercer

Staff report

MERCER, Pa.

Indivisible Mercer County, the Slippery Rock Huddle and the Democratic Women of Mercer County are joining to sponsor a “March for Our Lives” sister rally at the Mercer County Courthouse at noon March 24.

Organizers say its purpose is to demand that the lives and safety of our nation’s youth become a priority and that we end gun violence and school shootings. The Mercer County sister rally will be one of nearly 590 events worldwide on that date to demonstrate solidarity with the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting and victims of gun violence across the country. One Parkland survivor, 17 year-old Cameron Kasky, has promised to hold elected officials responsible: “We can’t ignore the issues of gun control that this tragedy raises. And so, I’m asking – no, demanding – we take action now.