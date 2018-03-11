Shooting scene on Youngstown’s South Side
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown police had a heavy presence late Saturday on Summer Street on the South Side, following reports of gunshots and an emotional crowd.
Crime-scene tape blocked the intersection of Summer Street and West Earle Avenue as police assessed the situation at a house in the 2000 block of Summer.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. Police assembled in the area at 10 p.m.
The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ-TV, reported one person was believed to have been killed in the gunfire.
A Vindicator photographer at the scene reported at press time that crime scene investigators and coroner’s office personnel were assembling.
TV 21 also reported two people involved in a shooting on East Judson Avenue Saturday night crashed their car into a tree on Belmont Avenue en route to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
On Summer, several people were milling around but were being kept some distance from the crime scene.
