Shooting scene on Youngstown’s South Side

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police had a heavy presence late Saturday on Summer Street on the South Side, following reports of gunshots and an emotional crowd.

Crime-scene tape blocked the intersection of Summer Street and West Earle Avenue as police assessed the situation at a house in the 2000 block of Summer.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. Police assembled in the area at 10 p.m.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ-TV, reported one person was believed to have been killed in the gunfire.

A Vindicator photographer at the scene reported at press time that crime scene investigators and coroner’s office personnel were assembling.

TV 21 also reported two people involved in a shooting on East Judson Avenue Saturday night crashed their car into a tree on Belmont Avenue en route to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

On Summer, several people were milling around but were being kept some distance from the crime scene.