Community Legal Aid, with offices in Youngstown and Warren, is offering free workshops this month to anyone who may need legal assistance or who has an interest in legal topics. All programs are taught by attorneys and are free. An * denotes appointment-only or pre-registration sessions. Events can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events.

Monday: Expungement and employability, 5:30 p.m., Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave., Youngstown.

Tuesday: Legal office hours at Taft Elementary, 4:30 p.m., open to families of the Taft Promise Neighborhood.

Wednesday: Legal Advice Clinic, 8:30 a.m., Trumbull County Courthouse, 151 High St. NW, Warren.

Wednesday: Legal office hours at South Avenue Area Neighborhood Development Initiative, 10 a.m., open to families of the Taft Promise Neighborhood, 3217 South Ave., corner of Lucius and South avenues, Youngstown.

March 19: Expungement and employability, 5:30 p.m., Taft Elementary.

March 20: Legal office hours at Taft Elementary, 4:30 p.m., open to families of the Taft Promise Neighborhood.

March 21: *Divorce clinic, learn how to represent yourself, call Legal Aid at 330-983-2636 for time, Legal Aid’s Mahoning County Office, First National Plaza, 11 Federal St., seventh floor, downtown Youngstown.

March 21: Legal advice clinic, 8:30 a.m., Trumbull County Courthouse.

March 21: *Veterans clinic, 9 a.m., Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic, 2031 Belmont Ave., Youngstown.

March 21: Aging at home, housing rights for elderly tenants, 1 p.m., Cortland SCOPE, 125 N. Bank St., Cortland.

March 27: Expungements and driver’s license reinstatement, 10 a.m., Youngstown Metro Assembly Church, 2530 South Ave., Youngstown.

March 27: Legal office hours, 4:40 p.m., Taft Elementary School, open to families of the Taft Promise Neighborhood.

March 28: Legal advice clinic, 8:30 a.m., Trumbull County Courthouse.

March 28: *Divorce clinic, learn how to represent yourself, 3:30 p.m., Legal Aid’s Trumbull County Office, 160 E. Market St., Suite 225, Warren.