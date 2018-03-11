Cholesterol drug lowers risk of death, heart attack
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.
A newer cholesterol drug, used with older statin medicines, modestly lowered heart risks and deaths in a big study of heart attack survivors that might persuade insurers to cover the pricey treatment more often.
Results on the drug, Praluent, were announced Saturday at an American College of Cardiology conference in Florida. It’s the first time a cholesterol-lowering drug has reduced deaths since statins such as Lipitor and Crestor came out decades ago.
But the benefit was small – 167 people would need to use Praluent for nearly three years to prevent a single death.
