Boardman schools to sponsor meeting

BOARDMAN

Boardman schools will host a State of the Schools community meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at the Boardman High School cafeteria on Glenwood Avenue.

The purpose of the meeting is to share facts about the district’s financial situation and an emergency levy on the May ballot.

Seedling sale to start

MERCER, PA.

The Mercer County Conservation District is beginning its 2018 seedling sale. The new items for sale this year include black elderberry, Douglas fir, bald cypress, Easter redbud, flowering dogwood, American hazelnut, red oak, river birch, red mulberry, butterfly weed plugs, aromatic aster plugs and double suet poly-lumber bird feeder made by the Lakeview High School Woodshop. For a complete listing of plants and descriptions, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a copy. The deadline for orders and pre-payment is March 30.

Cemetery cleanup

Lowellville

St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Villa Marie Road, will have its spring cleanup Friday. The cleanup will include all Christmas and other decorations that do not comply with cemetery rules and regulations. Decorations should be removed before that date or they will be discarded.

SWCD seminar set

CANFIELD

An educational and informative seminar focusing on hobby, sportsman and agricultural aquatics, pond and lake site development and the various species to stock will take place at 10 a.m. March 24 at On Target Outfitters, 7209 W. Calla Road. An optional lunch will be provided for a $5 donation to On Target Outfitters. To RSVP, contact the Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-740-7995 or askSWCD@mahoningcountyoh.gov.