Agenda Monday

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting to discuss finances and a board retreat, East High School auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave.

Austintown school board, 1:30 p.m., executive seession, central office, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown school board, 5 p.m., regular session, high-school auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive.

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 8 a.m. (new time), bi-monthly department head meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Girard City Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 100 W. Main St.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Council, 6:30 p.m., meeting concerning the proposed new business and zone change, administration building, community room, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 8:30 a.m., programs service initiatives and personnel committee, board office, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

McDonald Village Council, 1 p.m., Ad Hoc Committee, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland school board, 7 p.m., community meeting, high-school auditorium, 3199 Dobbins Road.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 4 p.m., governing board, conference Room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.