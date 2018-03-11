BREAKING: Harvick wins third straight NASCAR race

10,000 view St. Pat's parade; big winners announced

March 11, 2018 at 5:23p.m.

Staff report

An estimated 10,000 people spent part of Sunday afternoon viewing the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day Parade, the region’s largest seasonal parade, in its 40th year. It spanned a 1.5-mile stretch of Market Street in Boardman and featured more than 180 units.

Top finishers in the event’s seven categories:

Best band: Boardman High School marching band

Best color guard: Boardman Fire Department

Best drum line: Boardman High marching band

Best Irish theme: Burke School of Irish Dance

Best novelty unit: Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club

Best of parade: Boardman High marching band

Best theme float: Burke School of Irish Dance

Source: Joyce Kale-Pesta, parade committee president

