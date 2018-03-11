10,000 view St. Pat's parade; big winners announced
Staff report
An estimated 10,000 people spent part of Sunday afternoon viewing the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day Parade, the region’s largest seasonal parade, in its 40th year. It spanned a 1.5-mile stretch of Market Street in Boardman and featured more than 180 units.
Top finishers in the event’s seven categories:
Best band: Boardman High School marching band
Best color guard: Boardman Fire Department
Best drum line: Boardman High marching band
Best Irish theme: Burke School of Irish Dance
Best novelty unit: Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club
Best of parade: Boardman High marching band
Best theme float: Burke School of Irish Dance
Source: Joyce Kale-Pesta, parade committee president
