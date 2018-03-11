10,000 view St. Pat's parade; big winners announced

Staff report

An estimated 10,000 people spent part of Sunday afternoon viewing the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day Parade, the region’s largest seasonal parade, in its 40th year. It spanned a 1.5-mile stretch of Market Street in Boardman and featured more than 180 units.

Top finishers in the event’s seven categories:

Best band: Boardman High School marching band

Best color guard: Boardman Fire Department

Best drum line: Boardman High marching band

Best Irish theme: Burke School of Irish Dance

Best novelty unit: Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club

Best of parade: Boardman High marching band

Best theme float: Burke School of Irish Dance

Source: Joyce Kale-Pesta, parade committee president