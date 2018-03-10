Zallow finishes fifth at NCAA Championships

— Younstown State sprinter Chad Zallow finished fifth the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.720 seconds during the finals of the in NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas.

The Warren JFK graduate finished behind Liberty’s Jovaine Atkinson who ran 7.713.

Florida’s Grant Holloway won the event for the second straight year with a time of 7.47, breaking the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium record.

