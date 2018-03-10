Wean Foundation grants go to five nonprofit programs in the Mahoning Valley

Staff report

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation’s board of directors awarded grants totaling $178,000 to several grantees.

Grant recipients are:

Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People: Its Senior Financial Empowerment Initiative provides services and evidence-based programming to increase the financial stability of Ohio’s aging population.

We Are Warren: An initiative that seeks to bolster existing youth programming and better use community resources to ensure that Warren’s youth live safe, healthy, productive lives. Funding will go to Inspiring Minds for Warren City School students’ participation in its six-week summer enrichment program and other initiatives.

Eastern Ohio Education Partnership will receive funding for continued professional development for youth services program providers and educators.

International Partners in Mission’s Pilot Immersion Experience Program that will send 20 students to El Salvador.

Invent Now: A collaboration of Invention Project and the Ohio Youth Entrepreneurship Program that provides STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and entrepreneurial skills programming for 50 middle school students in Warren and Youngstown school districts.

Youngstown CityScape for Sidewalk Squad, an expansion of Beautification 2018: Beyond Streetscape, which focuses on downtown Youngstown, Sidewalk Squad is an ambassador program designed to offer employment opportunities for young people as visible, on-the-street squad members who will provide general information and maintain the cleanliness and visual appeal of the city center.