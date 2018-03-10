Thousands of golf balls recovered from historic Ohio lake
SHAKER HEIGHTS,
Thousands of golf balls have been discovered during a dredging project at the bottom of a lake at a northeast Ohio nature center.
WJW-TV reports the golf balls were recently discovered in Shaker Heights’ Green Lake by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District while dredging the bottom to restore the lake’s depth. Most of the balls appear to have come from nearby Shaker Heights Country Club, which is upstream from the lake.
The club’s director says he was surprised by the number found. The dredged balls filled five 55-gallon (208-liter) drums. Director Drew Pierson says Doan Brook, which feeds the lake, is in play on 12 of the club’s 18 holes.
Pierson says the club lost about 2,000 balls in 2014 in a flood that submerged the driving range.
