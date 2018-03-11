UPDATE | Shooting scene on Youngstown’s South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police had a heavy presence late Saturday on Summer Street on the South Side, following reports of gunshots and an emotional crowd.

Crime scene tape blocked the intersection of Summer and Earle Avenue as police assessed the situation at a house in the 2100 block of Summer.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Police assembled in the area at about 10 p.m.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ-TV, reported that one person is dead.

A Vindicator photographer at the scene reported at press time that crime scene investigators and coroner’s office personnel were assembling.

TV 21 also reported another late Saturday shooting on East Judson Avenue, and two people involved crashed their car into a tree on Belmont Avenue en route to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

It was unclear whether the episodes are connected.

On Summer, several people were milling around but were being kept some distance from the crime scene.

No other details were being made available.

Youngstown has had one death ruled as homicide this year.

Brandon Wareham, 18, died after being shot about 3:20 p.m. March 3 in the driveway of a 149 Rhoda Ave,. home where police said he went to sell marijuana. Turning himself in March 5 was the suspect, Mark Winlock, 18, of Austintown, on a charge of aggravated murder. A grand jury recently indicted him in that case.

This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com on Sunday for more details.