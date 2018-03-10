Send The Vindicator your Easter egg hunt information

The Vindicator will publish a listing of local Easter egg hunts and related holiday events. Send the day, time and place of your hunt or event, and a rain date, if necessary, and phone number and contact person to news@vindy.com. Put Easter egg hunt in the subject line.

If you choose to send by regular mail, send the information to The Vindicator, Easter Egg hunts, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown OH 44501. You can also send by fax to 330-747-6712, or put your information on the paper's Facebook Page facebook.com/thevindicator

The deadline for submissions is March. 19