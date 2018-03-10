BREAKING: Girard's Jack DelGarbino earns school's first wrestling title

Republic Steel plans restart of plant, bringing back 1K jobs

March 10, 2018 at 6:36p.m.

LORAIN (AP)

Republic Steel says it plans to restart a northeast Ohio steel plant that could bring back more than 1,000 jobs in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports Republic Steel announced Thursday that it’s “positioned” to restart its Lorain facility in the coming months. Plans include restarting its idled electric arc furnace, casters and rolling mills.

The Canton-based company said in a news release that it’s ready to respond quickly to increased demand for steel in the U.S. The company says with its open capacity at a melt shop in Canton that it could bring more than 1 million tons of new production to market.

The company says it has been maintaining the Lorain plant idled since 2016 anticipating a restart.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Rogers


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$425000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900