Reports: Toys “R” Us to liquidate operations

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Toys “R” Us is preparing to liquidate its U.S. operations, according to several media reports.

The toy chain filed bankruptcy in September and hasn’t found a buyer or reached a debt-restructuring deal with lenders, reports said.

Locally, there are Toys “R” Us stores at 317 Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman and 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

In January, the chain announced it would close about 182 stores, or about 20 percent.

On the closing list at that time were Ohio stores in Cincinnati, Dayton, Mentor, Dublin and Western Hills, and Pennsylvania stores in Horsham, Erie, Monroeville, Exton, Ross, Washington, Beaver Valley and Williamsport.