Regional 85th Spelling Bee

— Mackenzie Sambroak, Roosevelt Elementary fifth-grader, is The Vindicator's 85th Regional Spelling Bee champion at Youngstown State University.

The final two spellers are Sambroak and Nina Dill, Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley eighth-grader.

Round Eight lost two spellers.

Round Seven lost one speller.

One speller was eliminated in Round Six, five in Round Five, three in Rounds Four and Three, 11 in Round Two and 14 in Round One.

The competition began with 44 spellers.

Two are absent from the group that qualified for the Bee.