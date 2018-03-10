Radio traffic shows deputy knew location of shooter
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
Radio transmissions contradict a deputy sheriff’s contention that he couldn’t determine the shooter’s location during the Florida high school massacre.
Broward County deputy Scot Peterson’s radio calls in the minutes after the Feb. 14 shooting show he almost immediately identified that the shots were coming from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s freshman building.
That contradicts a statement issued Feb. 26 by his lawyer saying Peterson, who was assigned to the school, “believed that those gunshots were originating from outside any of the buildings on the school campus.”
If Peterson knew the location of the shooter, it was his responsibility under Broward Sheriff’s Office mass shooting guidelines to enter the building and kill or stop him. Peterson, who has denied wrongdoing, retired shortly after the shooting rather than accept a suspension.
