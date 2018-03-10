Man held in violent St. Clair Township beating
ST. CLAIR
St. Clair Township Police and members of the Columbiana County Homicide Task Force have arrested Robert E. Stevens, 49, who voluntarily came to the police station Saturday and confessed to a home invasion Friday in which an elderly man was severely beaten and kicked in his Lisbon Street home.
Police Chief Brian McKenzie would not release details of the crime, but said it was very violent and that the victim, 89, is listed in critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Stevens was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Other charges are pending, McKenzie said.
