Liberty schools open the doors on Thursday
LIBERTY
Liberty School District is hosting “Open the Doors” day Thursday. Parents or guardians may observe a classroom and will have the opportunity to ask questions. The program will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at E.J. Blott Elementary School on Shady Road. Questions about visiting the kindergarten classrooms may be directed to the school office at 330-759-1053.
