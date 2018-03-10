Lakeview handles Struthers for district title
Lakeview's boys basketball team won a Division II district title with a 72-59 win against Struthers on Saturday.
The game was a matchup of unlikely finalists in the No. 4-seed Bulldogs and the No. 6-seed Wildcats. Lakeview shot 10 of 12 from the field in the second quarter to take a 39-22 lead at halftime. Struthers got as close as nine points away from tying the game.
Daniel Evans led the Bulldogs with 18 points and T.J. Lynch had 17. Ryan Leonard and Kevin Traylor each scored 16 points for Struthers.
Lakeview will play Cleveland Villa-Angela-St. Joseph in the opening round of regional play on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in the Canton Civic Center.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 25, 2016 midnight
Lakeview bounces Hubbard
- March 9, 2018 1:34 a.m.
Traylor carries Struthers into district final
- March 2, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Bulldogs fight off improved Irish
- October 28, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Lakeview rolls Struthers, wins AAC White title
- August 21, 2016 midnight
LAKEVIEW BULLDOGS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.