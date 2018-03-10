Lakeview handles Struthers for district title

Lakeview's boys basketball team won a Division II district title with a 72-59 win against Struthers on Saturday.

The game was a matchup of unlikely finalists in the No. 4-seed Bulldogs and the No. 6-seed Wildcats. Lakeview shot 10 of 12 from the field in the second quarter to take a 39-22 lead at halftime. Struthers got as close as nine points away from tying the game.

Daniel Evans led the Bulldogs with 18 points and T.J. Lynch had 17. Ryan Leonard and Kevin Traylor each scored 16 points for Struthers.

Lakeview will play Cleveland Villa-Angela-St. Joseph in the opening round of regional play on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in the Canton Civic Center.