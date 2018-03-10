BUSINESS DIGEST

Impact Award grants

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy Ohio presented Community Impact Award grants of $10,000 and $7,500, respectively, to the Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association and the Youngstown Business Incubator as part of an overall $115,000 in grants to 12 winning community organizations in its 23rd annual Community Impact Awards competition, co-sponsored with Cleveland Magazine.

The association received $10,000 for its Mill Creek Maple Syrup project. Working with Mill Creek MetroParks, the association tapped a grove of maple trees in a neighboring section of the park.

The incubator received $7,500 for its Women in Entrepreneurship program.

Ribbon-cutting for Callos Resource

Boardman

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Callos Resource, 7206 Market St., Suite D, at 10 a.m. Monday.

Callos Resource, established in 1965 in Youngstown and now an affiliate of Nesco Resource, is a national firm offering services in staffing, direct hire and a host of other staffing and recruiting solutions.

Job fair for factory labor

BOARDMAN

Staff Right Services will have a job fair for skilled factory labor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Staff Right is hiring for its clients in Mahoning County and surrounding areas. Heavy assemblers, pipe inspectors, millwrights, electrical maintenance personnel and overhead crane operators are sought.

On-site applications and interviews will take place at the fair. Two forms of identification are needed. Applicants must pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check before placement.

US stocks soar on strong jobs report

NEW YORK

Wall Street got exactly what it wanted from Friday’s jobs report: solid hiring, moderate wage growth and continued low unemployment. Investors sent stocks sharply higher, particularly their recent favorites: technology companies.

The Nasdaq composite regained the last of its February losses and closed at an all-time high. Banks also rose as interest rates increased, and industrial and health care and basic materials companies also climbed. Those sectors tend to do better when the economy is growing quickly.

