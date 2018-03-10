Howland top cop had a busy first year

HOWLAND

The transition Nick Roberts was making from assistant Howland police chief to chief a year ago went from smooth to chaotic in moments.

In February 2017, Roberts had five years under his belt as assistant chief and had been named chief the previous April while Chief Paul Monroe prepared to become sheriff.

But on Feb. 7, a domestic dispute involving Richard N. Latimer, 34, and his wife spiraled out of control. Latimer drove to Mineral Ridge and killed a man, leading to a manhunt.

Latimer went to Howland to get help from friends, who met him in the Giant Eagle parking lot. Roberts, his assistant chief, Jeff Urso, and Howland officers Mark Klaholz and Bryan Butto closed in.

As Latimer’s friends fled, Latimer put a gun to his own head, saying, “I’m not going to jail.”

Roberts and Urso ordered Latimer to drop the gun, but Latimer wouldn’t, instead moving it toward Roberts and Urso, who opened fire, killing Latimer.

The Trumbull County prosecutor later said Roberts and Urso had “an absolute right to defend themselves” and praised them for defending themselves and innocent bystanders.