Girard's Jack DelGarbino earns school's first wrestling title
Jack DelGarbino became Girard's first wrestling state champion on Saturday.
The junior heavyweight pinned Steubenville's Tyler Ely 38 seconds into the bout. DelGarbino is the Valley's lone undefeated wrestler at 49-0. He is the son of former Youngstown State defensive lineman and state champion wrestler at Liberty, John DelGarbino.
