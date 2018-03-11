Girard's Jack DelGarbino earns school's first wrestling title

By Brian Dzenis | March 10, 2018 at 10:28p.m.

Jack DelGarbino became Girard's first wrestling state champion on Saturday.

The junior heavyweight pinned Steubenville's Tyler Ely 38 seconds into the bout. DelGarbino is the Valley's lone undefeated wrestler at 49-0. He is the son of former Youngstown State defensive lineman and state champion wrestler at Liberty, John DelGarbino.

