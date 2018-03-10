Family grateful YPD officers bought time for man

YOUNGSTOWN

Police officers are empowered to do a lot of things. In the case of one West Side family, they were able to provide time so they could say goodbye to their husband and father.

For that, said Barbara Frenzel, she will always be grateful for the actions of the three officers and their supervisor who rendered medical aid Feb. 25 to her husband, Werner, who was having a heart attack.

Officers John O’Neill Jr. Michael Saverko and Jeshaila Dunkle along with their supervisor, Detective Sgt. George Anderson, are credited with keeping Werner Frenzel alive until paramedics could arrive at their Highlawn Avenue home.

Werner Frenzel died March 2 at 79. But family members said last week they could not thank the officers enough because their actions allowed family members from out of town to come home and spend time with Werner before he died.

“What they did gave me the chance to hold my dad’s hand one last time,” said Kim Frenzel, who came from her home in Florida to be with her father.

