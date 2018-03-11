Cedar Point looking to hire 5K workers
Associated Press
SANDUSKY
Cedar Point Amusement Park in northern Ohio will be holding job fairs to hire 5,000 people for the coming season.
The Plain Dealer reported the park will pay between $9.25 and $12.50 an hour for jobs that include ride operations, food and beverage, games, entertainment and maintenance.
Job fairs are planned for 4-7 p.m. March 22 and 2-5 p.m. April 8 at Castaway Bay in Sandusky. The park encourages applicants to first apply online. Employee benefits include on-site housing, free parking, free tickets for family and friends and discount merchandise.
The park opens for the season May 5.
