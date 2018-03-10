Canfield's Tyler Stein wins state title
Canfield's Tyler Stein defeated Maumee's Brandon Phillips in a 7-4 decision to win his first state wrestling title.
After failing to place in the tournament last year, Stein (182) spent the whole season ranked No. 1 in the state for his weight class.
