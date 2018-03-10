Canfield's David Crawford wins second state title

By Brian Dzenis | March 10, 2018 at 9:21p.m.

Canfield wrestler David Crawford became the first Cardinals wrestler to win two state titles on Saturday.

The senior 182-pounder defeated Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary's David Heath in a 5-3 decision at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Crawford, who won the 170-pound title last year, will wrestle for Pitt this fall.

