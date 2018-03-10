Boil alert remains for Youngstown’s West Side and Austintown’s East Side

YOUNGSTOWN

The boil alert for water used for drinking and cooking recommended Friday by the Youngstown Water Department for areas of Youngstown’s West Side and Austintown’s East Side remained in effect Saturday, according to the Austintown Police Department.

All residents contained within the boundary east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road, and west of Belle Vista Avenue are affected. In its boil alert notification, the Youngstown Water Department said it would notifiy affected costumers as soon as possible when the water has been tested and is considered safe. A roiling boil for one minute is adequate to make the water safe.

The water depressurization Friday that caused disruption to the water line resulted from a power outage. For information, call the Youngstown Water Department Engineering office at 330-742-8765.