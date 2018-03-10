Boil alert issued for Youngstown's West Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Late Friday night, the Youngstown Water Department experienced a water depressurization event due to a disruption of a major distribution waterline.

The failure affected customers on the West Side of Youngstown and east side of Austintown.

Due to the low water pressure that resulted from the disruption, the Youngstown Water Department is recommending all water customers in the affected area east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and west of Belle Vista Avenue boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking.

A roiling boil for one minute is adequate, Dan Blakely, engineering assistant for the city, wrote in an email to the media.