Boardman schools set community meeting

BOARDMAN

Boardman schools will host a State of the Schools community meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at the Boardman High School cafeteria on Glenwood Avenue.

The purpose of the meeting is to share facts about the district’s financial situation and an emergency levy on the May ballot. The district seeks community input “on a number of important decisions that will directly impact our students and the future of the community,” according to a news release.