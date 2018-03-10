Beaver Twp. shooting

NORTH LIMA

A Beaver Township man is accused of firing a bullet that landed a few feet from his girlfriend’s head Wednesday.

Joseph Sferra, 35, of West Garfield Road, is facing a charge of felonious assault. Sferra’s girlfriend was sitting on a couch when he shot at her, according to the report. An officer found the round in a wall close to where she was seated.

He was booked into Mahoning County jail Thursday and given a $12,000 bond.

Sferra will appear in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield at 9:30 a.m. March 23.

Attorney wants out

WARREN

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court has set a hearing for 11 a.m. Tuesday to hear testimony on a request from David Rouzzo, an attorney with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, to withdraw as attorney for Shawn Hope in his aggravated - murder case.

Rouzzo filed a motion Friday asking to withdraw because Hope filed a grievance against him with the Disciplinary Counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court. The grievance is pending probable cause determination, Rouzzo’s motion says.

Hope, 50, who is also known as Shawn Johnson, is scheduled for trial April 9, in the Dec. 2, 2016, shooting death of John P. Kellar, 41, of Niles at a home on Stephens Avenue Northwest.

Police arrested Hope a year ago in Detroit and brought him back to Trumbull County to face trial. He also faces two counts of kidnapping and single counts of aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Conference on Infante

WARREN

A telephone conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in the Ralph Infante public-corruption trial, but Judge Patricia Cosgrove, the visiting judge handling the case, did not provide Trumbull County Common Pleas Court officials any information about the hearing afterward.

Judge Cosgrove does not come to the Trumbull County Courthouse for telephone conferences, nor do the parties in the case.

Infante, 62, who was Niles mayor 24 years until the end of 2015, is facing 41 criminal counts, and his wife, Judy, 68, is facing seven counts of tampering with records.

The indictments allege Ralph Infante illegally received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts, some of it to provide people with jobs with the city.

Drugs, cash found

WARREN

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group drug task force Friday found drugs while serving a search warrant with federal agents at a 1030 Mason St. NW home.

Found in the home were 30 grams of suspected heroin, one gram of suspected cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a quantity of pills, the opiate antidote naloxone; 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and $1,719 in cash.

Four people were in the home. One of them, Charles Simpson, no age or address released, was taken into custody on several warrants.

Charges are pending against the other three people who were in the home.

Teen found safe

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Mandy Constable, 15, who was reported missing earlier this week by village police, has been found safe in Cleveland.

A news release from the police department said Constable, who had been missing since Feb. 27, was found by Cleveland police. The release did not say when she was found.

She is being evaluated at a Cleveland hospital before she is returned to New Middletown, the police release said.

