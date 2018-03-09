Ursuline's Harris D-II All-Inland District Player of the Year

Three Mahoning Valley basketball players and three area coaches earned top honors on the 2017-18 All-Northeast Inland District teams, which were released this morning.

Ursuline junior Dayshanette Harris, Newton Falls senior Isabelle Kline and Warren JFK senior Byron Taylor were named Players of the Year.

Poland’s Ken Grisdale, Warren Harding’s Andy Vlajkovich and Lisbon’s Jamie Entrikin earned Coach of the Year honors.

The 5-foot-7 Harris averaged 24.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Irish (13-10), who fell to Poland 50-49 in a Division II sectional final.

The 5-10 Kline averaged 19.9 points for the Tigers (18-8), who reached a Division III regional seminfinal before being ousted by Elyria Catholic, 55-54, in triple-overtime.

The 5-10 Taylor averaged 25.5 points for the Eagles, whose season ended in a 72-56 loss to Cornerstone Christian in a Division IV district semifinal.

Grisdale led Poland (22-2) to an All-American Conference title before the Bulldogs fell to Lakeview 56-53 in a Division II district semifinal.

Harding was 18-7 under Vlajkovich. The Raiders fell to Garfield Heights 39-30 in a Division I district semifinal.

Entrikin led Lisbon (18-8) to a Division IV regional semifinal before the Blue Devils were eliminated by Dalton, 44-30.

2017-18 All-Northeast Inland District Boys Basketball Team

The All-Northeast Inland District high school boys basketball team, selected by a media panel from the district:

Division I

Player of the Year: Jaret Pallotta, Massillon Jackson.

Coach of the Year: Andy Vlajkovich, Warren Harding.

First team

Mason McMurray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-foot-8, senior, 14.6 points per game; Collen Gurley, Akron Hoban, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Jaret Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 6-6, sr., 15.5; Kaleb Martin, Green, 5-9, jr., 19.0; Jake Maranville, Uniontown Lake, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Delmar Moore, Warren Harding, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Calvin Blair, Wooster, 6-3, sr., 16.0

Second team

Evan Bainbridge, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-9, jr., 15.1; Garrett Houser, Akron Hoban, 6-1, sr., 10.1; Kyle Goessler, Brunswick, 6-2, jr., 17.7; Ethan Stanislawski, Massillon Jackson, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Brian Roberts Jr., Copley, 5-11, sr., 22.1; Nick Felician, Brunswick, 5-11, sr., 10.1; Darrell Newsom Jr., Twinsburg, 6-1, sr., 16.0.

Third team

Collin Rittman, Medina Highland, 6-3, sr., 19.5; Jordan Greynolds, Barberton, 6-5, sr.; 18.1; Coryon Rice, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-1, sr., 11.5; Ben Merril, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Mike Spotleson, Uniontown Lake, 12.0; Deontae McCollum, Canton McKinley, 5-10, sr. 13.3; Dom McGhee, Warren Harding, 6-0, sr., 12.8.

Special Mention

Brett Martin, Massillon Washington; Dyson Berry, Massillon Washington; Nick Bunnenberg, North Canton Hoover; Alfred Johnson III, Akron Ellet; Holden Lipke, Boardman; Ian McGraw, Canfield; Zane Ries, Barberton; Isaiah Rogers, Copley; Kindel Richardson, Canton GlenOak.

Honorable Mention

Randy Smith, Austintown Fitch; Kedric Corbin, Wooster; Garrison Keeslar, Green; Jake Snyder, Akron Hoban; Tony Hewitt, Wadsworth; Jake Justice, Wadsworth; Tre-Vante Tipton, Akron Kenmore-Garfield; Taylor Mack, Akron Firestone; Landon Mazzocco, Medina Highland; Zak Zografos, Brunswick; Kyle Szumski, Medina; Tyler Kaminski, Medina; Colin Szumski, Medina; Terrion Jackson, Warren Harding; Stephen Zampelli, Akron Ellet; Perrion Johnson, Akron Firestone; Dion Scott, Akron North; Jordan Soyars, Barberton; Michael Moore, Twinsburg; Jack Burdett, Hudson; Paris Blackshear, Cuyahoga Falls; Anthony Mazzeo, Massillon Jackson; Will Hyde, Massillon Jackson; Jeremy Brady, Uniontown Lake; TyMere Straughter, Canton McKinley; Kobe Johnson, Canton McKinley; Jayden Ballard, Massillon Washington; Ethan Collins, Canton GlenOak; Jagger Haynes, Massillon Perry; Julian Jackson, Massillon Perry.

Division II

Player of the Year: Pete Nance, Richfield Revere.

Co-coaches of the Year: Dean Rahas, Richfield Revere; Ken Grisdale, Poland.

First team

Pete Nance, Richfield Revere, 6-10, sr., 21.0; Mason Lydic, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-1, sr., 22.5; Scott Walter, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-10, sr., 12.0, Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland, 6-1, jr., 18.5; Connor Tamarkin, Howland, 5-11, sr., 16.8; Matthew Francesconi, Tallmadge, 6-3, sr., 20.6; Brandon Wahl, Louisville, 6-0, sr., 18.8

Second team

Scott Wormald, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, sr., 21.1; Cyler Kane-Johnson, Niles, 5-9, jr. 27.0; Michael Huberty, Alliance Marlington, 5-11, sr., 15.2; TJ DeShields, West Branch, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Mitch Davidson, Salem, 6-4 sr., 23.7; Braden Tucker, Streetsboro, 5-11, sr., 24.3; Jonathan King, Akron Buchtel, 6-6, jr., 14.0.

Third team

Daniel Evans, Lakeview, 6-1, jr., 12.7; Lunden McDay, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Daniel Kramer, Poland, 6-3, jr., 16.8; R.J. Clark, Ursuline, 6-0, jr., 19.2; Austin Claussell, Girard, 5-9, jr., 17.8; Austin Brady, Alliance Marlington, 6-4, sr., 16.0; T.J. Lynch, Lakeview, 5-11, sr., 12.1.

Special Mention

Derek Zeller, Louisville; Chris Fontes, Canton South; Luke Fennell, Canal Fulton Northwest; Tyler Scott, Norton; Jarmond Hogg, Akron Coventry; Davion Daniels, Hubbard; Mike Diaz, Poland; Ryan Leonard, Struthers; Amil Jenkins, Ravenna; Andrew Johnson, Mogadore Field.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Johns, Alliance; Carson Ryan, Struthers; Jordan Scott, Ravenna Southeast; Caleb Francis, Mogadore Field; Tyrus Toney, Akron Buchtel; Derveonte Russell, Akron East; Samson Albert, Richfield Revere; Anthony Watkins, Medina Buckeye; Pete Haas, Cardinal Mooney; Anthony Fire, Cardinal Mooney; Brandon Barringer, Poland; Kevin Traylor, Struthers; Isaiah Torreance, Struthers; Devan Keevey, Ursuline; Nathan Barrett, Howland; David Blackmon, Girard; Blane Himmelheber, Alliance Marlington; Brandon Heiglemann, Tallmadge; Christopher Robinson, Akron Buchtel; Sam Vanadia, Akron Coventry; Seth Wilson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; Hunter Drenth, Richfield Revere; DJ Snyder, Peninsula Woodridge; Taylor Warner, Norton; Cade Huffman, Aurora; James Robinson, Aurora; Hudson Hall, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy; Elijah Payne, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

Division III

Player of the Year: Gabe Walker, Wooster Triway.

Coach of the Year: Russ Swartz, Mogadore.

First team

Gabe Walker, Wooster Triway, 6-3 sr., 21.8; Jacob Reed, Smithville, 6-4, sr., 17.9; JoJo France, Akron Manchester, 5-8, sr., 19.4; Lukas Swartz, Mogadore, 5-11, soph., 20.5; Stone Sirpilla, Canton Central Catholic, 6-2, sr., 10.7; Tyler Stephens, LaBrae, 6-5, Jr. 18.0; Drake Batcho, Champion, 6-4, sr., 21.6.

Second team

Derek Reber, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-4, jr., 14.0; Mason Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 5-9, soph. 19.1; Dra Rushton, Liberty, 6-0, sr., 20.0; Logan Kiser, LaBrae, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Gage Friend, Newton Falls, 6-8, jr. 12.2; Connor Kerr, Mogadore, 6-4, jr., 10.4; Mike Cunningham, South Range, 6-2, sr., 15.2.

Third team

Kaden Smith, United, 6-3 sr., 16.9; Jacob Joiner, Southern, 6-2 sr., 18.0; Ryan Weaver, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-0 sr, 10.5; Nick Beans, Akron Manchester, sr., 6-4, 13.5; Brian Shepard, Canton Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 8.4; Ryan Brown, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, sr., G, 16.5; Austin Patterson, Massillon Tuslaw, 6-5, sr., 14.3.

Special Mention

Parker Smith, West Salem Northwestern; Kyle Coffman, Mogadore; Garrett Fry, Loudonville; Trevor Pertee, Smithville; Alex Mazur, Atwater Waterloo; Nathan Moore, Rootstown.

Honorable Mention

Cortez Simmons, Canton Central Catholic; Will Jackson, Canton Central Catholic; Jack Laney, Navarre Fairless; Mason Degler, Navarre Fairless; Vaughn Dorsey, Atwater Waterloo; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood; Aaron Iler, LaBrae; Preston Rapczak, Newton Falls; Chase Wheelock, Champion; Jordan Stokes, Wooster Triway; Quinn Hiles, Creston Norwayne; Logan Fisher, Loudonville; Ben Summers, Orrville; River Wheeler, Sullivan Black River; Van Wallbrown, Akron Manchester; Dakota Hill, United; Jared Wilson, Columbiana; Scott Murray, Crestview; Dominic Posey, East Palestine; Cam Grodhaus, Southern; Zack Smith, Garrettsville Garfield.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Byron Taylor, Warren JFK.

Coach of the Year: Chad Bever, Rittman.

First team

Kaleb Bauman, Rittman, 6-2 sr, 17.4; Byron Taylor, Warren JFK, 5-10, sr., 25.5; Braedon Poole, McDonald, 6-5, sr., 26.0; Brian Gabrielson, Bristol, 6-3, sr., 16.1; Justin Sweeney, Lisbon, 6-0, jr., 25.1; Zach Rasile, McDonald, 6-0, soph., 28.0; Mason Angle, Windham, 6-2, soph., 21.9.

Second team

William Swartz, Rittman, 6-1 sr., 12.6; Kade Hilles, Western Reserve, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Anthony Baad, East Canton, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Milan Square, Valley Christian, 6-4, jr., 13.7; Nate Solak, Lowellville, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Dom Dalessandro, Dalton, 5-11 sr., 11.4; Jacob Ickes, Lake Center Christian, 6-4, sr., 15.0.

Third team

Trey Williams, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 6-2, sr., 17.4; Garrett Scott, Wellsville, 5-9, jr., 17.5; Angelo Milini, Canton Heritage Christian, 6-3, soph., 23.7; Jack Cappabianca, Western Reserve, 6-3, sr., 12.0; Eric Park, Windham, 5-10, sr., 11.6; Tommy Donadio, Bristol, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Tyler James, Warren JFK, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Sean McDivitt, Mathews, 5-10, sr., 22.0.

Special Mention

Mitch Mitchell, East Canton; Aiden Miller, Badger; Evan Ohlin, Springfield; Joey Clark, Sebring; Matt Hvisdak, Lowellville; Jamynk Jackson, Valley Christian; Andrew Kandel, Dalton; Justin Flaisman, Rittman; Josh Vinsack, Jeromesville Hillsdale; Connor Boclear, Lawrence School; Alex Alger, Dalton.

Honorable Mention

Phillip Maiorca, Windham; Gabe Lanzer, Sebring; Jake Hunter, Sebring; John Ritter, Springfield; Jordan Trowers, Valley Christian; Melvin Neail, Valley Christian; Logan Popovich, Badger; Gage Elza, Bristol; Jordan Zupko, Mineral Ridge; Tommy Rink, Maplewood; Trey Mallonn, East Canton; Damian Clark, East Canton; Garrett Repp, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas; Javaz Mincy, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas; Kenneth Martin, Canton Heritage Christian; Roman Ferry, Leetonia; Branson Brownfield, Lisbon; Derrick Suggs, Wellsville; Austin Sanders, Ashland Mapleton.

2017-18 All-Northeast Inland District Girls Basketball Team

Division I

Co-players of the Year: Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley; Taylor Mikesell, Massillon Jackson.

Coach of the Year: Anthony Butch, Massillon Jackson.

First team

Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, 6-foot-1, junior, 33.4 points per game; Taylor Mikesell, Massillon Jackson, 5-11, sr., 30.7; Annie Roshak , North Canton Hoover, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Sophia Fortner, Wadsworth, 5-5, sr., 7.9; Macyn Siegenthaler, Wooster, 5-10 soph., 21.0; Micah Rhodes, Canton GlenOak, 5-8, sr,, 9.1; Theresa Parr, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-8, sr., 16.6.

Second team

Lonasia Brewer, Akron Hoban, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Kaylee Pierce, Massillon Washington, 5-9, sr., 17.0; Shyanne Sellers, Aurora, 6-1, fr., G, 15.0; Soleil Barnes, Macedonia Nordonia, 5-7 Jr., 14.8; Sabria Hunter, Austintown Fitch, 6-1, jr., 21.4; Ny’Eemah Brown, Wooster, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Rylee Pireu, Massillon Perry, 5-9, jr., 16.0.

Third team

Serena Sammarone, Canfield, 5-6, jr., 14.5; Kayla Fischer, Kent Roosevelt, 5-7, sr., 20.0; Peyton Banks, Wadsworth, 5-11, sr., 8.6; Addie Mucci, Canton GlenOak, 5-5, soph., 7.2; Eileen Salisbury, Brunswick, 5-7, sr., 14.2; Lizzy Stefanov, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-1, jr., 13.2; Chamera Young, Canton McKinley, sr., 10.0.

Special Mention

Alexis Green, North Canton Hoover; Erica Warren, Canton GlenOak; Nakyah Terrell, Canton McKinley; Chloe Falconer, Massillon Jackson; Jenna Trainer, Green; Tamia Ridley, Massillon Washington; Hannah Bouchy, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit; Alana Ellis, Twinsburg; Lizzie Imrie, Macedonia Nordonia; Jenna Kelley, Barberton; Macy Ries, Barberton; Selah Richardson, Akron Kenmore-Garfield; Raegan Burkey, Boardman; Jill Baker, Canfield; Brayleonna Woods, Warren Harding; Stephanie Smith, Wooster; Lexi Lance, Wadsworth.

Honorable Mention

MaKenzie Green, North Canton Hoover; Aniyah Hall, Canton GlenOak; Margaux Spencer, Massillon Jackson; Naudier Becton, Massillon Jackson; Ellie Jackson, Louisville; Makayla Pierce, Massillon Washington; Nya Bussey​, Twinsburg; Chelsea Huffman, Cuyahoga Falls; Alaina Alessio, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit; Paige Brenner, Copley; Shayla Sellers, Aurora; Amani Primm, Akron North; Jada Lazaro, Austintown Fitch; Toni Donaldson, Warren Harding; Angela Fink, Brunswick; Sarah McKee, Medina; Kacie Evans, Wadsworth; Emily Lyon, Medina Highland; Janae Johnson, Akron East; Cassie Dario, Akron Ellet; CaraMia Bentley, Akron Hoban; Kayla Huffman, Cuyahoga Falls; Savanna Maynard, Green; Sloane Sapp, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit; Taylor Stinnett, Barberton; Emily Andrassy, Stow-Munroe Falls.

Division II

Player of the Year: Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline.

Coach of the Year: John Carmigiano, Lodi Cloverleaf.

First team

Robin Campbell, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, sr., 20.5; Natalie Zuchowski, West Branch, 6-3, sr., 13.4; Helaina Limas, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-7, sr., 21.8; Bryana Housley, Norton, 5-3, Jr. 8.9; Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline, 5-7, jr., 24.0; Annie Pavlansky, Lakeview, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Faith Williams, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, sr., 12.4.

Second team

Kayla Hovorka, West Branch, 5-10, sr., 12.7; Andrea Radcliff, Southeast, 5-10, jr., 18.2; Mackenzie Maze, Howland, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Kelsey Hosey, Norton, 6-0, jr., 12.2; Javaan Rogers, Akron Buchtel, 5-8, soph., 15.0; Sarah Bury, Poland, 5-6, jr., 16.3; Rachel Bolyard, Streetsboro, 5-4, jr., 17.5.

Third team

Camden Hergenrother, Cardinal Mooney, 5-6, jr., 14.5; Kendall Miller, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-10, sr., 9.2; Khaylah Brown, Struthers, 5-6, sr., 12.9; Alex Ochman, Howland, 5-10, jr. 14.6; Brianna Hoopes, Alliance Marlington, 5-8, sr., 12.6; Lauren Calhoun, Ravenna, 6-1, jr., 16.1; Mckenna Jordan, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-11, jr., 10.8.

Special Mention

Abbey Murawski, Norton; Taylor Norris, Akron Coventry; Bella Gajdos, Poland; Jackie Grisdale, Poland; Anyah Curd, Ursuline; Taylor DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne; Brooke Noll, Canton South; Shaye Foutty, Canal Fulton Northwest.

Honorable Mention

Imani Jackson, Akron Buchtel; Sarrah Tennefoss, West Branch; Hannah Ridgway, West Branch; Riley Cudnik, Canal Fulton Northwest; Megan Mitchell, Canton South; Lizzie Bickar, Tallmadge; Jordyn Severns, Tallmadge; Alexis Bury, Struthers; Trinity McDowell, Struthers; Lindsay Bell, Ursuline; Emma Dellinger, Niles; Jatia Caples, Ravenna; Ellie Cox, Mantua Crestwood; Grace Allen, Medina Buckeye; Jada Haines, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; Taylor Rinn; Richfield Revere; Kaitlyn Judge, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy; Maria Sziva, Mogadore Field.

Division III

Player of the Year: Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Bates, Loudonville.

First team

Celeste Ryman, Loudonville, 5-3, jr., 21.8; Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls, 5-10, sr., 19.9; Celina Koncz, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, soph., 13.7; Kayla Muslovski, Columbiana, 5-6, soph., 21.0; Becky Adelman, Atwater Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 18.7; Mikaila Carpenter, Orrville, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Bailey Drapola, Brookfield, 5-10, jr., 21.8.

Second team

Dani Vuletich, South Range, 6-2, fr., 12.3; Grace Mills, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, fr., 18.0; Maggie Coblentz, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-10, sr., 18.1; Majestic Sales, Massillon Tuslaw, 6-0, jr., 17.1; Karli Anker, Akron Manchester, 5-7, fr., 20.2; Maddie Durkin, South Range, 5-10, sr., 13.5; Abby White, Champion, 5-5, jr., 14.2.

Third team

Tanner Wirth, Wooster Triway, 5-6 sr., 16.5; Alexis Cross, Columbiana, 5-8, sr., 17.4;Kelseigh Wright, West Salem Northwestern, 5-11, sr., 13.9; Katie Richardson, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, sr., 7.9; Tori Sheehan, Brookfield, sr., 5-11, 14.3; Torrie Harris, Rootstown, 5-4, sr., 12.5; Emily Seboe, Loudonville, 5-10, soph., 15.5.

Special Mention

Elizabeth Barreca, Newton Falls; Allison Smith, Champion; Makenna Lawrence, Garrettsville Garfield; Allee Davidson-Chuck, Salem; Krista Perry, Crestview; Izzy Lamparty, South Range; Alexa Harkins, Mineral Ridge; Shadra Hamsher, Orrville; Bailey Clark, Doylestown Chippewa; Ashley Schott, Canton Central Catholic; Kennady Gibbins, Navarre Fairless; Kasidy Smith, Rootstown.

Honorable Mention

Erin Krupar, Canton Central Catholic; Keaten Spencer, Navarre Fairless; Harmony Miller, Massillon Tuslaw; Taylor Leedy, Massillon Tuslaw; Haley LaMorticella, Springfield; Bri Modic, South Range; Allison Sembach, Newton Falls; Taryn Kolesar, Mineral Ridge; Emma Gumont, Champion; Olivia Williams, LaBrae; Brooklyn Troyer, Apple Creek Waynedale; Ally St. Clair, West Salem Northwestern; Olivia Lang, Wooster Triway; Mariah Goodard, Orrville; Erica Benson, Sullivan Black River; Kiley Carey, Garrettsville Garfield; Ashlyn Geddes, Garrettsville Garfield; Aleck Franks, Waterloo; Ellie Davidson, Salem; Kennedy Fullum, Columbiana; Haley Eskra, Crestview; Alisha Dean, East Palestine; Loren Swords, United.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Makenna Geiser, Dalton.

Coach of the Year: Jamie Entrikin, Lisbon.

First team

Makenna Geiser, Dalton, 5-8 soph., 16.5; Michaelina Terranova, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 15.7; Erika Johnson, Mogadore, 5-6, sr., 15.9; Katie Hiestand, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-11, sr., 19.7; Courtney Warnick, Southington, 5-2, sr., 15.8; Izzy Perez, Lisbon, 5-3, soph., 16.3; Caitlyn Condoleon, Warren JFK, 5-8, soph., 20.0.

Second team

Savannah Yacklin, East Canton, 5-8, sr., 16.8; India Snyder, Valley Christian, 5-4, sr., 11.9; Kirsten Shoup, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 9.4; Sharda Williamson, Liberty, 5-7, soph. 15.5; Preslie Halliwill, Mogadore, 5-4, sr., 14.0; Carlie Pratt, Mathews, 5-6, jr. 17.3; Kristen Gill, Valley Christian, 5-6, fr., 18.0; Carrie Hamsher, Kidron Central Christian, 5-9 sr., 14.1.

Third team

Anna Sevek, Southern, 5-9 sr., 19.0; Imane Snyder, Valley Christian, 5-4, sr., 17.4; Alexis Hughes, Western Reserve, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Molly Howard, McDonald, 5-10, fr., 11.0; Paige Halliwill, Mogadore, 5-7 So., 10.5; Emily Williams, Jackson-Milton, 5-6, sr., 12.9; Kendyl Switzer, Bristol, 5-10, jr., 10.3.

Special Mention

Kayla Jackson, Leetonia; Toni Chinchar, Akron Our Lady of the Elms; Laura Sigworth, Western Reserve; Jordan Beach, Lordstown; China Tate, Liberty; Chloe Flowers, Kinsman Badger; Cora Wilson, Rittman; Hannah Mang, Lake Center Christian.

Honorable Mention

Maddie Warren, Lowellville; Olivia Woods, Sebring; Emily Strama, Mathews; Kellee Applegate, Lordstown; Heidi Stiffler, Maplewood; Brittany Mooney, Bristol; Olivia Perry, McDonald; Audrey Holcomb, Akron Our Lady of the Elms; Sasha Schostek, Lawrence School; Kennedy Haubert, Lake Center Christian; Marie Murphy, East Canton; Menina Jackson, Wellsville; Maddie Liberati, Lisbon; Kennedy Miller, Western Reserve; Alyssa Serensky, Western Reserve; Sarah Pelton, Ashland Mapleton; Sloane Welch, Ashland Mapleton; Leah Otto, Kidron Central Christian.