Two people wanted on murder charges from Michigan are jailed
YOUNGSTOWN
Two people wanted on murder charges from Michigan are in the Mahoning County jail.
Javontae Wakefield, 28 and Amber Hunter, 26, were both booked in today on charges of murder issued from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan.
Jail records show the pair were arrested by members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force.
Court records from Wayne County show murder warrants were filed Monday against the pair, but they give no details on the case.
