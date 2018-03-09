Trumbull coroner says 133 people died from accidental overdose deaths in 2017

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has released nearly final 2017 Trumbull County data showing that at least 133 people died from accidental overdose deaths with two suspected overdose deaths not yet finalized.

The information was released in an email today.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner had said last year that the number would exceed the 2016 number of 107 and suggested in November it could reach as high as 150.