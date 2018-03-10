STEAM curriculum expected for 2018-19 at Liberty

LIBERTY — After hearing from the community and its students, Liberty School District officials are planning to integrate a curriculum that will fuse school subjects by next school year.

“We had families tell us to offer it, or they’re leaving,” said superintendent Joe Nohra.

So the district is moving forward on a K-12 science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) curriculum.

