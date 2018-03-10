STEAM curriculum expected for 2018-19 at Liberty
LIBERTY — After hearing from the community and its students, Liberty School District officials are planning to integrate a curriculum that will fuse school subjects by next school year.
“We had families tell us to offer it, or they’re leaving,” said superintendent Joe Nohra.
So the district is moving forward on a K-12 science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) curriculum.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- March 10, 2018 midnight
STEAM curriculum expected for 2018-19 at Liberty
- September 1, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Youngstown schools CEO bans creationism teachings from curriculum
- November 3, 2017 10:09 a.m.
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics make donation to TCESC
- August 15, 2017 10:40 a.m.
Applications for free, reduced meals available for Liberty school students
- September 2, 2016 12:10 a.m.
CEO directs removal of creationism from Youngstown science curriculum
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.