STEAM curriculum expected for 2018-19 at Liberty

March 9, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

LIBERTY — After hearing from the community and its students, Liberty School District officials are planning to integrate a curriculum that will fuse school subjects by next school year.

“We had families tell us to offer it, or they’re leaving,” said superintendent Joe Nohra.

So the district is moving forward on a K-12 science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) curriculum.

