State gained 12,100 jobs in January

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January 2018, down from a revised 4.9 percent in December 2017.

Ohio’s employment increased 12,100 during the month, from a revised 5,534,300 in December 2017 to 5,546,400 in January 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 271,000, down 10,000 from 281,000 in December.

Jobs were added in construction, the private sector, professional and business services, educational and health services, trade, transportation and utilities, other services, financial activities, and state and local government.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.1 percent, unchanged from December, and down from 4.8 percent in January 2017.