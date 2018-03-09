Rise in production

COLUMBUS

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,193,562 barrels of oil and 503 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to the figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The figures show a 16.32 percent increase in oil production year-over-year and a 38.39 percent increase in natural-gas production.

For the year, the state produced 9.24 percent fewer barrels of oil from 2016 and 24.26 percent more natural gas.