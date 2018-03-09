Rise in production
COLUMBUS
During the fourth quarter of 2017, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,193,562 barrels of oil and 503 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to the figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The figures show a 16.32 percent increase in oil production year-over-year and a 38.39 percent increase in natural-gas production.
For the year, the state produced 9.24 percent fewer barrels of oil from 2016 and 24.26 percent more natural gas.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 8, 2018 4:32 p.m.
ODNR releases state oil, gas production for 4Q, year
- June 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- December 20, 2017 midnight
ODNR releases third quarter shale production
- June 9, 2017 11:33 a.m.
ODNR releases 1Q oil, gas production results
- June 10, 2017 midnight
1Q Valley oil, gas production down year over year
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.